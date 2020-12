First Watch debuts new cocktail menu at select Orlando locations starting Friday

click to enlarge Photo courtesy First Watch

Orlando breakfast/brunch destination First Watch is debuting a new cocktail menu at 13 of its local outposts on Friday, just in time for the weekend.The highly curated menu — there are just five custom drinks on offer, plus the inevitable mimosa — play off First Watch's menu and combine fresh juices with potent spirits. Also note that there isn't a bar to order from; this is strictly table service.Breakfast and brunch diners at First Watch can imbibe the Vodka Kale Tonic, Million Dollar Bloody Mary, Pomegranate Sunrise (tequila, pomegranate, fresh lime, agave nectar), Cinnamon Toast Cereal Milk (coconut rum, cold brew coffee, coconut milk, agave nectar), and Morning Glory (orange, lemon, turmeric, ginger, agave nectar, vodka).Check out the full cocktail program and location finder to see which of the 18 area First Watches in the area will be serving boozy brunch.