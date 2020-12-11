HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Friday, December 11, 2020

First Watch debuts new cocktail menu at select Orlando locations starting Friday

Posted By on Fri, Dec 11, 2020 at 1:32 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY FIRST WATCH
  • Photo courtesy First Watch
Orlando breakfast/brunch destination First Watch is debuting a new cocktail menu at 13 of its local outposts on Friday, just in time for the weekend.

The highly curated menu — there are just five custom drinks on offer, plus the inevitable mimosa — play off First Watch's menu and combine fresh juices with potent spirits. Also note that there isn't a bar to order from; this is strictly table service.



Breakfast and brunch diners at First Watch can imbibe the Vodka Kale Tonic, Million Dollar Bloody Mary, Pomegranate Sunrise (tequila, pomegranate, fresh lime, agave nectar), Cinnamon Toast Cereal Milk (coconut rum, cold brew coffee, coconut milk, agave nectar), and Morning Glory (orange, lemon, turmeric, ginger, agave nectar, vodka).

Check out the full cocktail program and location finder to see which of the 18 area First Watches in the area will be serving boozy brunch.

Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

