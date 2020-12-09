Orlando punks Debt Neglector release new album with all proceeds going to Stacey Abrams' Fair Fight Action organization

click to enlarge
Veteran Orlando punks Debt Neglector
got it together enough to record and release some new music this year — respect due — and are donating all the proceeds from this newly-released digital album to get-out-the-vote efforts in Georgia. Now there's some punk ethics!
The currently Bandcamp-exclusive digital EP Bad Faith,
released Dec. 4, can be had for $5. And the money goes directly to Stacey Abrams' Fair Fight Action
organization, currently working very
hard to flip the Senate in a Georgia run-off election set for January 2021.
According to a Facebook post by the band on Dec. 5, they've already managed to raise a "nice chunk of change
" for Fair Fight and money will continue to be donated through the entirety of December.
So for a few bucks, not only do you get some stellar, angry local sounds complemented by surrealist-horror cover art, but you are also contributing to progressive organizers working very hard to make substantive change in Georgia and beyond.
Debt Neglector vocalist/bassist Alex Goldfarb answered a couple of questions from Orlando Weekly
about how the band fared during 2020, recording music during a pandemic and what impressed them about Fair Fight Action …
What has 2020 been like for the band? What plans got disrupted and how were you able to stay active?
Like for most bands (and people in general), 2020 has been a huge bummer for us. We had a summer tour up the East Coast most of the way booked, recording time set up in April that we ended up canceling, and we were supposed to play The Fest in Gainesville for the fifth time this year. After things chilled out a bit and we understood the virus more, we came up with a safe plan to get into the studio in July to track the songs we had written. This EP is the first of those to see the light of day and we'll have an LP out sometime next year that we're still mixing.
What were the particular challenges to recording/releasing an EP during a pandemic?
Recording during a pandemic was definitely a unique experience. Normally we'd all sort of hang out while we tracked, but we had to keep the interactions to a minimum. Our one guitar player is Type 1 diabetic and our other guitar player's wife is as well. Since they were high risk, and since I've been delivering my mother her groceries every week (she's high risk as well), we had to take things super seriously. We masked up (except for vocals obviously!), sanitized constantly, and everybody isolated themselves as much as possible until we got the tracking done. Zach, our drummer, didn't even get to really see much of the songs taking shape until mixing. Once he was done with his parts the first day he stayed away until we needed him for extra percussion stuff we tried out.
The one bright side to the whole thing is we were able to write a few extra songs during quarantine and able to fine tune the ones we had a little bit better. I think in the end it'll end up as a better finished product because we took a little extra time and tried out a few new things.
What made you choose Fair Fight as the beneficiary of the EP's proceeds? And how long is the "window" open for donations?
We chose Fair Fight as the charity because flipping the Senate would be a huge deal for progress in our country. It's an organization started by Stacy Abrams that's doing work in Georgia where the two upcoming Senate runoff races could very well decide how effective the Biden/Harris presidency can be.
They're working to educate, register, and fight voter disenfranchisement at the ground level and it seemed like the best place to pool our resources at the moment. Democratic control of the Senate would allow us to push for much more legislation that protects the LGBTQ+ community, provides better less expensive health care, protects our environment, and works for everyday people instead of banks, Wall Street, and huge corporations.
Biden wasn't our first choice of a candidate, but now that he's in, we think it's important that we push for the things we believe in, and that'll be a lot easier without Mitch McConnell shutting down every progressive piece of legislation that passes the House. The Senate runoffs aren't happening until January 5, so we'll keep donating all of the proceeds from the new digital EP throughout the entire month of December. Every little bit helps!
Download 'Bad Faith' through Bandcamp …
