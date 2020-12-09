Wednesday, December 9, 2020
A Barbie Pop-Up Truck will join the Hello Kitty Truck at Orlando's Florida Mall this weekend
By Matthew Moyer
In what must be a once-in-a-lifetime convergence, the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck coming to the Florida Mall this weekend
will now be joined by the official Barbie Pop-Up Truck
As part of the ongoing Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Tour — a themed look back at those ancient times of the 1990s — the pink Barbie Pop-Up Truck will be parked beside the Hello Kitty Truck outside the Crayola Experience on Saturday, Dec. 12 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Exclusive "retro" merchandise
like Barbie denim jackets, boombox-style tote bags, fanny packs, (these next two items sting, not going to lie) cassette-esque wallets and a Barbie Polaroid camera are all yours for the buying.
click to enlarge
And just like Hello Kitty, Barbie has no time for scrubs who don't wear masks.
