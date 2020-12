Royal Americana couple Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires play downtown Orlando's Frontyard Festival on Thursday

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Dr. Phillips Center

Remember when big-name national acts came to town on the reg? Well, this bill featuring the powerhouse Americana couple ofandis probably the closest semblance to those less contagious times seen here in a long-ass while.It’s part of the Dr. Phillips Center’s outdoor, thoughtfully spacedseries in the plaza and is the undisputed crown jewel of the lineup so far. Concert is on Thursday, Dec. 10, at 8 p.m.Thankfully, the venue recently announced that the minimum threshold to purchase one of its socially distant boxes has been lowered to as low asfor some shows, and this is one of them. As of this posting, only a handful of them remain so jump. If you want a sampling of the evening's musical fare, Isbell and Shires released a live album at the end of November from a recent outdoor show in North Charleston, North Carolina. If's available on Isbell's Bandcamp page digitally.And if you come out, respect everyone's distance.