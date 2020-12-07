HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Monday, December 7, 2020

Even in Florida, you can now sink your teeth into the famous Detroit-style square pie from Buddy's Pizza

Posted By on Mon, Dec 7, 2020 at 3:37 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY BUDDY'S PIZZA/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Buddy's Pizza/Facebook
Buddy’s original Detroit-style pizza is now available … everywhere.

The creators of the Detroit pie that's beloved nationwide have launched a new partnership with online marketplace Goldbelly that will ship anywhere in the United States. You can order Buddy's frozen classic eight-square pizzas in three- or six-packs.



“At Buddy’s Pizza, we’re always striving to help families and friends create special memories like we’ve done for the last 75 years,” Buddy’s Pizza CEO Burton Heiss said in a press release. “With these holiday offers, we not only have the opportunity to bring comfort to even more Michiganders, but now we can spread the Original Detroit-Style Pizza love nationwide through our partnership with Goldbelly. Everyone can enjoy a piece of Detroit this holiday season.”

Buddy’s has been around since 1946, and is the birthplace of the Original Detroit-style pizza, which has become a worldwide fave, created on the corner of Six Mile and Conant. In recent years, the company announced a plan to expand throughout Michigan and beyond.

More information is available at goldbelly.com/buddys-pizza.


This story originally appeared in our sister paper the Detroit Metro Times.
