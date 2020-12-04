Florida Rep. Anthony Sabatini shoots for 'campus carry' concealed gun permits yet again in 2021 session

click to enlarge Adobe

A long-debated proposal that would allow people with concealed-weapons licenses to carry guns on Florida college and university campuses was filed Monday for consideration during the 2021 legislative session.



Rep. Anthony Sabatini, R-Howey-in-the-Hills, refiled the "campus carry" proposal (HB 6001), which did not receive a hearing during the 2019 and 2020 sessions. Similar measures were filed unsuccessfully by other gun-rights supporters in prior sessions. The proposals have drawn opposition from higher-education leaders.

As of Oct. 31, Florida had issued more than 2.19 million concealed-weapons licenses. The 2020 legislative session starts in March.