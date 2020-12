Annual holiday concert Songs of the Season returns Sunday as part of the Frontyard Festival at the Dr. Phil

click to enlarge Photo by Scott Cook

Songs of the Season

Photo courtesy of Dr. Phillips Center

Frontyard Festival layout

No complaints about Christmas music from me this season. After the year we’ve had, every last one of us deserves a big cup of 90-proof holiday cheer. So jingle the shit outta them bells!the classic holiday music program featuringmusicians and vocalists, returns to the Dr. Phillips Center plaza this Sunday, Dec. 6. This year, the annual community event is part of the Dr. Phil’s safety-mindedoutdoor concert series so the logistics will be a little different.You’ll get to enjoy it in your ownfor up to five people but you’ll have to buy the entire box. Luckily, the venue just announced that some shows will offer smaller two- and three-person boxes, and this family-friendly event is one of them.Show starts at 7 p.m. Cost is $10 per person and tickets can still be snapped up.