Tuesday, December 1, 2020
Here are the Winter Park holiday event road closures this week
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Tue, Dec 1, 2020 at 12:57 PM
click image
-
Photo courtesy Winter Park Chamber of Commerce/Facebook
-
Take the detour, buddy
It's that jolly time of year again … when Winter Park denizens are going to have to take to the side-roads and detours in their sleighs to avoid holiday events over the next few days.
Thursday, Dec. 3: Memories of Christmas in the Park
Friday, Dec. 4: Winter on the Avenue
- Garfield Avenue will be closed from 6 a.m.-10 p.m.
These roads will close to traffic at 2 p.m. Friday and stay closed until Sunday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m.:
Saturday, Dec. 5: 68th annual “Ye Olde Hometown” Christmas Parade
- Park Avenue from West Canton to Fairbanks avenues
- Morse Boulevard from South Knowles to South New York avenues
- Lincoln and East Welbourne avenues from Center Street to South Park Avenue
- New England Avenue from South Virginia to South Pennsylvania avenues (this stretch of New England will only be closed from 4 p.m.-midnight, on both Friday and Saturday, Dec. 4-5)
The following roads will also close at 6 a.m. for the duration of the parade:
- Park Avenue between Webster and Comstock avenues
- Side streets at the Park Avenue intersections along the parade route
- New York Avenue between Canton and Webster avenues
- New England Avenue will reopen for a few hours after the parade is over
Reminder that face masks and social distancing are required at all of this weekend's events.
