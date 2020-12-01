Here are the Winter Park holiday event road closures this week

click image Photo courtesy Winter Park Chamber of Commerce/Facebook

Take the detour, buddy

Garfield Avenue will be closed from 6 a.m.-10 p.m.

Park Avenue from West Canton to Fairbanks avenues

Morse Boulevard from South Knowles to South New York avenues

Lincoln and East Welbourne avenues from Center Street to South Park Avenue

New England Avenue from South Virginia to South Pennsylvania avenues (this stretch of New England will only be closed from 4 p.m.-midnight, on both Friday and Saturday, Dec. 4-5)

Park Avenue between Webster and Comstock avenues

Side streets at the Park Avenue intersections along the parade route

New York Avenue between Canton and Webster avenues

New England Avenue will reopen for a few hours after the parade is over



It's that jolly time of year again … when Winter Park denizens are going to have to take to the side-roads and detours in their sleighs to avoid holiday events over the next few days.These roads will close to traffic at 2 p.m. Friday and stay closed until Sunday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m.:The following roads will also close at 6 a.m. for the duration of the parade:Reminder that face masks and social distancing are required at all of this weekend's events.