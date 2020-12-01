HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Here are the Winter Park holiday event road closures this week

Posted By on Tue, Dec 1, 2020 at 12:57 PM

It's that jolly time of year again … when Winter Park denizens are going to have to take to the side-roads and detours in their sleighs to avoid holiday events over the next few days.

Thursday, Dec. 3: Memories of Christmas in the Park
  • Garfield Avenue will be closed from 6 a.m.-10 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 4: Winter on the Avenue
These roads will close to traffic at 2 p.m. Friday and stay closed until Sunday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m.:
  • Park Avenue from West Canton to Fairbanks avenues
  • Morse Boulevard from South Knowles to South New York avenues
  • Lincoln and East Welbourne avenues from Center Street to South Park Avenue
  • New England Avenue from South Virginia to South Pennsylvania avenues (this stretch of New England will only be closed from 4 p.m.-midnight, on both Friday and Saturday, Dec. 4-5)
Saturday, Dec. 5: 68th annual “Ye Olde Hometown” Christmas Parade
The following roads will also close at 6 a.m. for the duration of the parade:
  • Park Avenue between Webster and Comstock avenues
  • Side streets at the Park Avenue intersections along the parade route
  • New York Avenue between Canton and Webster avenues
  • New England Avenue will reopen for a few hours after the parade is over
Reminder that face masks and social distancing are required at all of this weekend's events.



Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

