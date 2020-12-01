Tuesday, December 1, 2020
Downtown Orlando's the Social reopens for concerts this week with Zach Deputy
Posted
By Bao Le-Huu
on Tue, Dec 1, 2020 at 10:34 AM
The venerable Downtown Orlando venue the Social
will officially be back in the live music game starting this Thursday, Dec. 3, with new and needed safety protocols like mask requirements and temperature checks at the door.
Dusting off the stage will be Savannah polymath Zach Deputy,
whose loop-layering arsenal (guitar, beatboxing, vocal stylings, etc.) is as motley as his funky fusion.
The event starts at 6 p.m. and tickets are still available for now.
