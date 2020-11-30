HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Monday, November 30, 2020

Florida Gov. DeSantis extends order banning local COVID-related shutdowns, restrictions and mask mandates

Posted By on Mon, Nov 30, 2020 at 8:05 AM

click to enlarge Gov. Ron DeSantis on June 8, 2020 - PHOTO VIA RON DESANTIS/TWITTER
  • Photo via Ron DeSantis/Twitter
  • Gov. Ron DeSantis on June 8, 2020

Gov. Ron DeSantis has extended a September executive order aimed at preventing business shutdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The two-page extension, issued before the Thanksgiving holiday, said the state “continues to suffer economic harm as a result of COVID-19 related closures, exacerbating the impacts of the State of Emergency, and Floridians should not be prohibited by local governments from working or operating a business.”

The extension is slated to last as long as Florida remains under a state of emergency during the pandemic.

The Sept. 25 order barred local emergency ordinances that could “prevent an individual from working or from operating a business.” It also prevented local governments from requiring restaurants to operate below 50 percent indoor capacity, and required local governments to quantify the economic impact and the public-health need for limits on indoor capacity below 100 percent.

The September order also suspended the collection of penalties and fines for violations of such things as local mask ordinances, though it did not outright ban the ordinances.



