Monday, November 30, 2020
Florida Gov. DeSantis extends order banning local COVID-related shutdowns, restrictions and mask mandates
click to enlarge
-
Photo via Ron DeSantis/Twitter
-
Gov. Ron DeSantis on June 8, 2020
Gov. Ron DeSantis has extended a September executive order aimed at preventing business shutdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The two-page extension, issued before the Thanksgiving holiday, said the state “continues to suffer economic harm as a result of COVID-19 related closures, exacerbating the impacts of the State of Emergency, and Floridians should not be prohibited by local governments from working or operating a business.”
The extension
is slated to last as long as Florida remains under a state of emergency during the pandemic.
The Sept. 25 order
barred local emergency ordinances that could “prevent an individual from working or from operating a business.” It also prevented local governments from requiring restaurants to operate below 50 percent indoor capacity, and required local governments to quantify the economic impact and the public-health need for limits on indoor capacity below 100 percent.
The September order also suspended the collection of penalties and fines for violations of such things as local mask ordinances, though it did not outright ban the ordinances.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.
Tags: coronavirus, COVID, DeSantis, Florida, business, shutdowns, Image
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.