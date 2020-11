Reserve your free distanced pod for the Orlando Phil's Holiday Pops concert beginning Sunday at 9 a.m.

click to enlarge The Orlando Philharmonic in Central Park

Just like everything else in life right now, the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra’sperformance — which happens on Dec. 6 — is going to be a little different this year.It’ll still be in Winter Park's posh Central Park and it’ll still be free, but to enhance safety each party will be given its ownoutlined on the lawn (good for up to six people) that you must reserve through the City of Winter Park’s Eventbrite page here . Because of the spacing, capacity will be limited, so be ready to jump on those reservations, which open for the claiming on Sunday, Nov. 29, atTickets won't be available at the door and must be reserved prior to the event. Face coverings are required when outside of your pod. Alcohol and food are permitted at this event. Bring your own blankets, chairs and masks.