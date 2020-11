Orange County Public Library's 'Random Fandom Week' virtual events has something for the hidden nerd in you

click image Photo courtesy LEGO Movie/Facebook

Make your own LEGO Movie

In early December the Orange County Public Library is going to be bustling with (virtual) activity, as "Random Fandom Week" kicks off, a delightfully scattershot collection of online programming which caters to pop-culture obsessions of every stripe.From Dec. 6-12, Random Fandom Week presents programs on everything from making Baby Yoda memes, acelebration,-themed crafting, a tw0-day tutorial on making a stop-motion LEGO movie, the history of Marvel's Black Panther, Pokémon trivia and trading,patch embroidery and scores more.The phrase "something for everyone" gets tossed around a lot, but seriously it seems OCPL has almost every niche and cul de sac covered here.The full, massive list of events can be found on the Random Fandom page on the OCPL website, with time, date and registration information. All programs are free.