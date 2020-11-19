HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Thursday, November 19, 2020

Universal Orlando Resort reveals a big Black Friday family vacation bargain

Posted By on Thu, Nov 19, 2020 at 11:20 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY UNIVERSAL ORLANDO/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Universal Orlando/Facebook
Universal Orlando Resort unveiled an enviable Black Friday park getaway deal this week that won't require you to line up up in a cold parking lot at 3 a.m. on Thanksgiving.

On Friday, Nov. 27, the theme park faithful can virtually queue up  to grab a four-day vacation at Universal's Cabana Bay Beach Resort, with park-to-park access to Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure each of those days. Pricing for this package deal for a family of four starts at around $1,292.



This vacation deal, once purchased, can be redeemed between Nov. 29 and the end of April, 2021, and of course, blackout dates may apply.

There will be a limited number of these bundles available on the big day, and once they're gone, they're gone.

The Black Friday deal can be purchased next Friday through Universal Orlando's website.


Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

