HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, November 19, 2020

Bloggytown

AdventHealth Orlando will be among first hospitals to receive COVID-19 vaccines

Posted By on Thu, Nov 19, 2020 at 1:14 PM

click to enlarge adobestock_342560582_editorial_use_only_web.jpeg

Multiple reports say that AdventHealth Orlando will be one of the first hospitals in Florida to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

Tampa General Hospital, UF Health Jacksonville, Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood and Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami are the other four hospitals in Florida that will store the vaccine while they wait for final approval to use it, officials said Wednesday.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel says the first vaccines are supposed to arrive in mid-December, with another shipment coming in January. The vaccine is not yet approved for use, but the Sentinel writes that “the vaccine stored by hospitals will be whichever the government approves first, possibly Pfizer’s.”

In a statement, AdventHealth wrote, “Many details will be worked out in the weeks and months ahead.” The Sentinel report says that administration of whichever vaccine arrives will entail a phased approach that creates groups based on priority.

“During the first phase, the vaccine will be available for front-line health care workers in hospitals, long-term-care staff and residents, and first responders,” Lidia Amoretti, spokeswoman for Jackson Health System, told the newspaper.

A version of this post first appeared on our sister paper's website, Creative Loafing Tampa.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Antica Pizzeria fires up the most drop-dead gorgeous Neapolitan pies in Orlando (well, Altamonte)
The Central Florida Jewish Film Festival goes virtual this time around, and adds some local flavor
Yes, iconic U.K. DJ Paul Oakenfold is playing Orlando this week
Bao's Castle in SoDo offers a whole lot to like
100 years ago in Ocoee, Black residents were murdered and driven off the land they owned, yet few know the story
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida man on LSD tackles Disney security guard at Animal Kingdom Read More

  2. Orange County's coronavirus 'strike teams' finds a number of downtown and UCF area bars with no COVID-19 precautions in place Read More

  3. The City of Orlando announces new 'Under-I' urban park project underneath I-4 downtown Read More

  4. Florida Sen. Marco Rubio grasps at outrage straws over Dem politician quoting Jesus Read More

  5. Lime Fresh Mexican Grill returns to Orlando with opening of new Lake Nona location Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 18, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation