Florida Sen. Marco Rubio grasps at outrage straws over Dem politician quoting Jesus

Rubio, who is known for posting daily Bible verses, seems to forget that Warnock is actually quoting the big man Jesus Christ himself. As former national press secretary for the Democratic National Committee Hari Sevugan pointed out, the verse comes from the Sermon on the Mount, which is a common Christian concept about not serving two masters.
Not shocked #Georgia Democrat Senate candidate Raphael Warnock said “You cannot serve God and the military” at the same time. These & even crazier things is what the radicals who control the Democratic party’s activist & small dollar donor base believepic.twitter.com/bQyBuKLwjb— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 18, 2020
