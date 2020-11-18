HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Bloggytown

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio grasps at outrage straws over Dem politician quoting Jesus

Posted By on Wed, Nov 18, 2020 at 2:57 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY MARCO RUBIO/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Marco Rubio/Facebook
Marco Rubio, a sentient inflatable tube man shaped like a U.S. Senator, has inserted himself into Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff elections over the last week, and this morning he attempted to drum up controversy by criticizing Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock for quoting Jesus.

On Wednesday morning, the Florida Republican tweeted a clip of Warnock, who has been a senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta since 2005, criticizing the Democrat for his radical stance of, you know, reading the Bible.



“Not shocked #Georgia Democrat Senate candidate Raphael Warnock said 'You cannot serve God and the military' at the same time,” tweeted Rubio. “These & even crazier things is what the radicals who control the Democratic party’s activist & small dollar donor base believe.”
Rubio, who is known for posting daily Bible verses, seems to forget that Warnock is actually quoting the big man Jesus Christ himself. As former national press secretary for the Democratic National Committee Hari Sevugan pointed out, the verse comes from the Sermon on the Mount, which is a common Christian concept about not serving two masters.

“No man can serve two masters: for either he will hate the one, and love the other; or else he will hold to the one, and despise the other, Ye cannot serve God and mammon.” — Matthew 6:24

To be clear, the point isn’t that you literally can’t serve in the military, it's that you can’t serve militarism and God, which apparently has made sense for thousands of years to every Christian except Marco Rubio.

This, of course, comes from a man whose entire existence on Twitter has been one incredible self-own after another, like the time the Senator attempted to pay tribute to the late John Lewis by changing his Twitter avatar to a photo of Elijah Cummings, or when he thought a journalist was a Venezuelan dam, or who could forget the time he got shellacked by some teens at a CNN town hall and spent the next few days getting mad online and justifying being bought by the NRA.


This story first appeared on our sister paper's site, Creative Loafing Tampa.


Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Antica Pizzeria fires up the most drop-dead gorgeous Neapolitan pies in Orlando (well, Altamonte)
The Central Florida Jewish Film Festival goes virtual this time around, and adds some local flavor
Yes, iconic U.K. DJ Paul Oakenfold is playing Orlando this week
Bao's Castle in SoDo offers a whole lot to like
100 years ago in Ocoee, Black residents were murdered and driven off the land they owned, yet few know the story
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The City of Orlando announces new 'Under-I' urban park project underneath I-4 downtown Read More

  2. Orange County's coronavirus 'strike teams' finds a number of downtown and UCF area bars with no COVID-19 precautions in place Read More

  3. First Caribbean cruise since March ends abruptly after multiple passengers test positive for COVID-19 Read More

  4. Disney Springs' Morimoto Asia to host '12 Beers of Christmas' dining event Read More

  5. Big Fin Seafood Kitchen 'Supports Locals' with special menu that raises funds for Feed the Need Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 11, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation