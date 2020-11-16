Monday, November 16, 2020
Orange County Clerk of Courts to offer free evictions update and resources webinar in December
By Matthew Moyer
on Mon, Nov 16, 2020 at 1:54 PM
Photo courtesy Orange County Clerk of Court/Facebook
The Orange County Clerk of Courts is offering a free Zoom webinar in December to assist local residents in navigating the increasingly complex web of legal and financial issues around eviction during the coronavirus pandemic.
"Legal Matters Forum Series: Evictions Update During COVID-19
" will provide up-to-date information about what exactly is happening with evictions locally and statewide and about Orange County's own Eviction Diversion Program
. with experts from Orange County's Self-Help Center
, the Paul C. Perkins Bar Association and the judiciary all weighing in.
There will be an open Q&A at the end of the forum.
"Evictions Update During COVID-19
" happens on Thursday, December 3 at 6 p.m. on Zoom. Registration is free and can be done through the Clerk of Courts' website
.
