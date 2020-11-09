This absolute unit from the Orange County Animal Services shelter found TikTok fame and a new home, in that order

click to enlarge screengrab via OCAS Facebook video

Oh lawd she coming ... it's Ohno

"This gorgeous 6-year-old tortie girl tips the scales at nearly 23 pounds. She is in need of a diet to trim down to a healthier size. Ohno is incredibly affectionate and is looking forward to finding a new home, where she'll be far more comfortable than she is here with limited space."

The Orange County Animal Services shelter knew they had a sweet, sweet hunk of chonky on their hands when they took in Ohno ... but they didn't know that after they posted her photo on their website, they also had a bona fide celebricat.They made a special adoption video for her with "Officer Danielle," thinking she might have a harder time finding a home, and posted it with this description:(The SHADE of that last line, frankly.)Then someone alerted them to the fact that Ohno had in in fact gone viral on TikTok, after being roasted in this clip by user @alyskittlezoffici, who called her a "chungus" (affectionately, because she actually hoped to adopt Ohno). Sound up:We exchanged email with a representative of the shelter today who let us know that Ohno found a home, although not with Aly. (Aly tells us she adopted another shelter kitty named Finn! All the happy endings!)In the meantime, the Ohno TikTok clip has gained 1.1 million views and counting. A star is born!