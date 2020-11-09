HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Gist

Monday, November 9, 2020

The Gist

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Monday, Nov. 9, 2020

Posted By on Mon, Nov 9, 2020 at 9:07 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MAGIC 107.7
  • Photo via Magic 107.7
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

Picture sitting under the stars with a glass of chilled white wine and Marilyn Monroe on the big screen. Thanks to the creative folks at the Enzian Theater in Maitland, you'll be able to enjoy the classics under the stars staring this week. – LINK



Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency over the weekend as Central Florida braces for a possible midweek hit from Eta. – LINK

We're smack dab in the middle of Orlando's Burger Week, that time of year where you can find delicious burgers all over Central Florida for just five bucks! – LINK

Just a reminder that this year the League of Women Voters is stepping up to help recycle all of those annoying political signs. – LINK

Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com.



