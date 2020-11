Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Monday, Nov. 9, 2020

click to enlarge Photo via Magic 107.7

Picture sitting under the stars with a glass of chilled white wine and Marilyn Monroe on the big screen. Thanks to the creative folks at the Enzian Theater in Maitland, you'll be able to enjoy the classics under the stars staring this week. – LINK Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency over the weekend as Central Florida braces for a possible midweek hit from Eta. – LINK We're smack dab in the middle of Orlando's Burger Week, that time of year where you can find delicious burgers all over Central Florida for just five bucks! – LINK Just a reminder that this year the League of Women Voters is stepping up to help recycle all of those annoying political signs. – LINK