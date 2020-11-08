HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Sunday, November 8, 2020

Antifa hunter and milkshake attractor Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz tests positive for coronavirus antibodies

Posted By on Sun, Nov 8, 2020 at 1:33 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA MATT GAETZ/TWITTER
  • Screenshot via Matt Gaetz/Twitter
It was widely reported Saturday that U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Florida) has contracted coronavirus. Gaetz denies this, however, stating that he has tested positive for the antibodies, not the virus.

(Here's Johns Hopkins Medicine's explanation of the difference between a viral test and an antibody test.)



Politico's Playbook newsletter on Saturday morning stated, "GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida told multiple people on Capitol Hill and in the White House that he too had contracted the virus. Gaetz and his staff did not reply to a request for comment."

However, Rupert Murdoch's New York Post (currently infamous as the wellspring of the incredible, as in not credible, Hunter Biden laptop saga) picked up Gaetz's tweets on his personal account denying that he has the virus and clarifying that he only has the antibodies. On his official @repmattgaetz account, he simply retweeted the Post's story; but on his personal Twitter feed, he's been a reply machine for the past 36 hours.

For instance, his reply to Chris Evans:


No denial on the "farts" front, which makes the gas mask photo more poignant than ever.
 
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MATT GAETZ/TWITTER
  • Photo via Matt Gaetz/Twitter

