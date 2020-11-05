HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Thursday, November 5, 2020

Universal Orlando announces new 'Endless Summer Resort' to open on-site in December

Posted By on Thu, Nov 5, 2020 at 12:40 PM

click to enlarge The pool at Dockside Inn and Suites - PHOTO COURTESY UNIVERSAL ORLANDO
  • Photo courtesy Universal Orlando
  • The pool at Dockside Inn and Suites
Universal Orlando is taking the plunge and opening its newest on-site hotel, the Endless Summer Resort Dockside Inn and Suites, in December.

On Dec. 15, the doors will swing open at Dockside Inn and Suites, the second of Universal's "Value" hotels – along with Surfside Inn and Suites – with nightly rates starting at $79, and an increased emphasis on an economical vacation. All the better to lure in local staycationers, we'd guess.



Some of the offerings at this new Resort include:
  • Two-bedroom suites that sleep up to six for families
  • Exclusive theme park benefits, early park admission, etc.
  • The Pier 8 Market restaurant, with with most dishes under $12, offering "themed comfort foods" and "on-the-go options"
  • The Sunset Lounge lobby bar serving specialty cocktails
  • Two pools and two pool bars
To find out more information about amenities and reservations, click here.
click to enlarge Two-bedroom suite at Dockside - PHOTO COURTESY UNIVERSAL ORLANDO
  • Photo courtesy Universal Orlando
  • Two-bedroom suite at Dockside

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

