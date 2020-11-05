Thursday, November 5, 2020
Universal Orlando announces new 'Endless Summer Resort' to open on-site in December
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Thu, Nov 5, 2020 at 12:40 PM
Photo courtesy Universal Orlando
The pool at Dockside Inn and Suites
Universal Orlando is taking the plunge and opening its newest on-site hotel, the Endless Summer Resort Dockside Inn and Suites
, in December.
On Dec. 15, the doors will swing open at Dockside Inn and Suites, the second of Universal's "Value" hotels – along with Surfside Inn and Suites – with nightly rates starting at $79, and an increased emphasis on an economical vacation. All the better to lure in local staycationers, we'd guess.
Some of the offerings at this new Resort include:
- Two-bedroom suites that sleep up to six for families
- Exclusive theme park benefits, early park admission, etc.
- The Pier 8 Market restaurant, with with most dishes under $12, offering "themed comfort foods" and "on-the-go options"
- The Sunset Lounge lobby bar serving specialty cocktails
- Two pools and two pool bars
To find out more information about amenities and reservations, click here
.
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication.
Photo courtesy Universal Orlando
Two-bedroom suite at Dockside
