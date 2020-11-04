HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Bloggytown

This is fine

Posted By on Wed, Nov 4, 2020 at 1:38 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY NHC
  • Photo courtesy NHC
As if the existential dread of waiting on the results of the 2020 presidential election wasn’t enough, it now appears that a Tropical Storm will hit most of the Florida peninsula in the next few days.

According to the National Hurricane Center’s 7 a.m. EST update, Tropical Storm Eta made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane in Nicaragua yesterday, reaching a maximum wind strength of 150 mph, and is now expected to weaken to a Tropical Depression before zigzagging north to the Caribbean Sea.



As of Wednesday morning, the storm is traveling at a speed of 8 mph about 90 miles west of Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, and is forecast to eventually strengthen back to tropical storm status before heading towards Cuba and Florida.

While the exact path is unknown, a large swath of Florida is well within the storm’s current cone of uncertainty, including most of Central Florida. As of now, Eta – rhymes with beta – is forecast to approach the southwestern coast of Florida this Sunday.

Eta is now the 12th hurricane and the 28th named storm of the year, which ties the 2005 season record for 28 named storms.



This story first appeared on our sister paper's site, Creative Loafing Tampa.


Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Every little bit helps.

