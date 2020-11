Election 2020: Sen. Randolph Bracy, Democrat, wins re-election in Florida Senate District 11

click to enlarge Photo via Randolph Bracy III for Florida Senate

Florida Sen. Randolph Bracy III

State Sen. Randolph Bracy has won the race for Florida Senate District 11 with a commanding 64 percent of the vote over his Republican opponent, Joshua Eli Adams.Democrat Bracy served as a state representative prior to his current tenure in the Florida Senate, with a focus on issues of criminal justice reform, Medicaid expansion and coronavirus relief for his constituents.One of his biggest legislative triumphs this year, though, was shepherding through HB 1213, which will add lessons on the Ocoee Election Day Massacre of 1920 to public school curriculum in Florida. Bracy also introduced a bill in the Senate to provide reparations to the descendants of the victims of that campaign of violence."It’s an honor to serve you all as your Senator and I don’t take this position lightly!" Bracy posted on his official Facebook page after his victory was announced. "Thank you for voicing your vote during this election! The work continues and each day I will continue to fight for your rights! Please remain safe tonight and we have more change to make!"