Wednesday, November 4, 2020
Election 2020: Rene "Coach P" Plasencia retains Florida House District 50 seat
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Wed, Nov 4, 2020 at 11:38 AM
click image
-
Photo courtesy Representative Rene "Coach P" Plasencia/Facebook
Republican Rep. Rene “Coach P” Plasencia won his re-election race to retain his Florida House District 50 seat in a tight race against Democratic challenger Nina Yoakum.
Plasencia, a multi-term incumbent representing District 50, scored a victory in a district that includes parts of east Orange and north Brevard counties including Bithlo, Christmas and Titusville.
"Thank you everyone, we have two more years to do great things for the families in our community," said Plasencia in brief remarks to supporters
after his win was announced.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.
Tags: election 2020, Florida, Orange County, voting results, Florida House District 50, Orange County, Legislature, Brevard County, Rene Plasencia, Coach P, Image
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.