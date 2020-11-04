HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Election 2020: Rene "Coach P" Plasencia retains Florida House District 50 seat

Posted By on Wed, Nov 4, 2020 at 11:38 AM

  Photo courtesy Representative Rene "Coach P" Plasencia/Facebook
Republican Rep. Rene “Coach P” Plasencia won his re-election race to retain his Florida House District 50 seat in a tight race against Democratic challenger Nina Yoakum.

Plasencia, a multi-term incumbent representing District 50, scored a victory in a district that includes parts of east Orange and north Brevard counties including Bithlo, Christmas and Titusville.



"Thank you everyone, we have two more years to do great things for the families in our community," said Plasencia in brief remarks to supporters after his win was announced.


