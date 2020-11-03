Tuesday, November 3, 2020
Election 2020: Vic Torres retains his seat in Florida Senate District 15
By Matthew Moyer
on Tue, Nov 3, 2020 at 9:54 PM
Photo via Vic Torres for Florida Senate
Florida Sen. Vic Torres
Democrat Vic Torres has won his third and final term as State Senator representing Florida Senate District 15, with 56 percent of the vote in a three-way race.
Torres pledged to continue focusing on issues of affordable housing, health care, reforming the criminal justice system, as well as coronavirus relief efforts, which should be welcome news for his district – covering southern Orange County and all of Osceola County – particularly hard hit by the economic shocks of the coronavirus pandemic.
Torres emerged from the election with 82,813 votes to his Republican challenger Louis T. Minnis Jr.'s 60,450. Independent Mike James walked away with 4,592 votes.
