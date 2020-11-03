HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Election 2020: Monique Worrell wins Orange-Osceola State Attorney in a landslide

Posted By on Tue, Nov 3, 2020 at 8:51 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY MONIQUE WORRELL CAMPAIGN
  • Photo courtesy Monique Worrell campaign
Monique Worrell has won office as the State Attorney of the 9th Judicial Circuit (Orange and Osceola counties).

This race was essentially decided in the Aug. 18 primary, when Worrell defeated fellow Democrats Deborah Barra, Ryan Williams and Belvin Perry Jr. In this race against Jose Torroella, she received 67 percent of the vote.



Worrell is chief legal officer at Reform Alliance, and former director of the Conviction Integrity Unit at the state attorney's office under Aramis Ayala.

In an interview with Orlando Weekly earlier this year, Worrell said, "As the next State Attorney, I will begin prosecuting police officers at the first instances of misconduct, such as assault, battery, planting evidence, or falsifying statements."

She also told us that she plans to eliminate incarceration for minor drug crimes, such as possession of marijuana, adding, "I believe that it is time to end the 'war on drugs' narrative and begin looking to alternate sentencing to address addiction head-on."



