Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Election 2020: Democrat Stephanie Murphy will return to Washington, D.C., representing Florida's District 7

Posted By on Tue, Nov 3, 2020 at 9:50 PM

click to enlarge U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy - PHOTO COURTESY STEPHANIE MURPHY CAMPAIGN
  • Photo courtesy Stephanie Murphy campaign
  • U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy
Stephanie Murphy, Democrat of Winter Park, has fought off two challengers to retain her Congressional seat. This will be Murphy's third term in the U.S. House of Representatives.

With all precincts reporting, Murphy received 91,718 votes, or 61.24%, over Republican Leo Valentin and NPA William Garlington.



Murphy serves on the House Ways and Means Committee and subcommittees on trade and worker and family support. She came to the United States as a baby when her family fled Vietnam.

Republicans have targeted Murphy since she defeated 12-term Republican Rep. John Mica in 2016, but once again the GOP was stymied. 

In a statement issued Tuesday night, Murphy said, "We are going to create more and better-paying jobs and support our small businesses. We are going to fight for a more secure future, free from the pandemic and free from gun violence. And we are going to work tirelessly so that every family has a fair shot and an equal opportunity to get ahead. But we can only do these things if we come together not as Democrats, Republicans, or Independents, but if we come together as Americans."


Tags: , , , ,

Calendar

