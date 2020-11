'Green Day's American Idiot' opens at Sanford's Theater West End this week

click image Photo courtesy Theater West End/Facebook

The Grammy-winning, Tony Award-nominated musicalopens in Sanford's Theater West End this week, just in time for election fallout.Based on the comeback 2004 concept album by crossover-punk act Green Day,was written by frontman Billie Joe Armstrong with an assist from Broadway name Michael Mayer (). Featuring music by the band,tunefully took on the political schisms of the time: George W. Bush's presidency, the aftermath of 9/11, wars in the Middle East, media monopolies, generational angst. (Remember when we thought W was the?)The musical is making its "Central Florida Regional Premiere" at West End, with a heavyweight cast of locals ready to bring to life Johnny, Tunny and all the residents of suburban Jingletown, USA.opens on Friday, Nov. 6, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 22 at Theater West End. Tickets can be purchased here.