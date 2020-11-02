HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Monday, November 2, 2020

'Green Day's American Idiot' opens at Sanford's Theater West End this week

Posted By on Mon, Nov 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY THEATER WEST END/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Theater West End/Facebook
The Grammy-winning, Tony Award-nominated musical Green Day's American Idiot opens in Sanford's Theater West End this week, just in time for election fallout.

Based on the comeback 2004 concept album by crossover-punk act Green Day, American Idiot was written by frontman Billie Joe Armstrong with an assist from Broadway name Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening). Featuring music by the band, Idiot tunefully took on the political schisms of the time: George W. Bush's presidency, the aftermath of 9/11, wars in the Middle East, media monopolies, generational angst. (Remember when we thought W was the worst president ever?)



The musical is making its "Central Florida Regional Premiere" at West End, with a heavyweight cast of locals ready to bring to life Johnny, Tunny and all the residents of suburban Jingletown, USA.

Green Day's American Idiot opens on Friday, Nov. 6, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 22 at Theater West End. Tickets can be purchased here.


Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe

