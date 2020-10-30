HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Friday, October 30, 2020

Fore! Alligator hits the links at a Central Florida golf course

Posted By on Fri, Oct 30, 2020 at 1:34 PM

"Mind if I play through?" presumably said an alligator who was spotted taking in the air at the Duran Golf Club in Melbourne on Thursday

The 10-foot-long gator was filmed by intrepid and unflappable Duran Golf Club employee Nicole Latner as it leisurely strolled across the green and eventually headed towards a lake nearby.



"Another day in Florida," said Latner at the beginning of the video. "Wildlife on the golf course at Duran."

The gold course's manager later told Fox 35 that this gator is a familiar face on the course.

Check out Latner's video below …



Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe

