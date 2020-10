Fore! Alligator hits the links at a Central Florida golf course

click image Photo by Nicole Latner courtesy courtesy Duran Golf Club/Facebook

"Mind if I play through?" presumably said an alligator who was spotted taking in the air at the Duran Golf Club in Melbourne on ThursdayThe 10-foot-long gator was filmed by intrepid and unflappable Duran Golf Club employee Nicole Latner as it leisurely strolled across the green and eventually headed towards a lake nearby."Another day in Florida," said Latner at the beginning of the video. "Wildlife on the golf course at Duran."The gold course's manager later told Fox 35 that this gator is a familiar face on the course.Check out Latner's video below …