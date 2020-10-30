HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Friday, October 30, 2020

The Gist

Enzian and Ace Cafe team up for a downtown Orlando screening of 'Mad Max: Fury Road'

Posted By on Fri, Oct 30, 2020 at 4:10 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY THE ENZIAN
  • Photo courtesy the Enzian
Maitland arthouse cinema Enzian Theater and downtown Orlando's Ace Cafe are teaming up for a screening of post-apocalyptic thriller – or if Trump wins: handy instructional video – Mad Max: Fury Road next week.

The film screening will be indoors at Ace, with the cafe's full menu on offer. The Friday-night event is a fundraiser for the Enzian.



And there couldn't be a better place see this movie (or movie to see in this place), given that "the original Ace Cafe opened in 1938 as a transport cafe for truck and lorry drivers, but quickly became a place where motorbike riders gathered." Two properties joined by a reverence for the internal combustion engine!

Back in 2015, Orlando Weekly gave the Charlize Theron- and Tom Hardy-starring Mad Max remake a full five stars and raved that it was "beautiful mayhem." How can that not entice you?

Mad Max hits the Ace Cafe in downtown Orlando on Friday, Nov. 6, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Iconic Orlando LGBTQ+ club Parliament House to close after one last weekend Read More

  2. Orlando Weekly Voting Guide 2020: Here are the judges on your Orange County ballot Read More

  3. Orlando Weekly Voting Guide 2020: Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor races Read More

  4. Get $5 burgers all over Orlando during Burger Week, Nov. 4 through Nov. 18 Read More

  5. Proud Boys sightings are now a regular occurrence at Republican rallies in Florida Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 27, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation