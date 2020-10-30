Friday, October 30, 2020
Enzian and Ace Cafe team up for a downtown Orlando screening of 'Mad Max: Fury Road'
By Matthew Moyer
on Fri, Oct 30, 2020 at 4:10 PM
Photo courtesy the Enzian
Maitland arthouse cinema Enzian Theater and downtown Orlando's Ace Cafe are teaming up for a screening of post-apocalyptic thriller – or if Trump wins: handy instructional video – Mad Max: Fury Road
next week.
The film screening will be indoors at Ace, with the cafe's full menu
on offer. The Friday-night event is a fundraiser for the Enzian.
And there couldn't be a better place see this movie (or movie to see in this place), given that "the original Ace Cafe opened in 1938 as a transport cafe for truck and lorry drivers, but quickly became a place where motorbike riders gathered." Two properties joined by a reverence for the internal combustion engine!
Back in 2015, Orlando Weekly gave the Charlize Theron- and Tom Hardy-starring Mad Max remake
a full five stars and raved that it was "beautiful mayhem." How can that not entice you?
Mad Max hits the Ace Cafe in downtown Orlando on Friday, Nov. 6, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.
