Wednesday, October 28, 2020

New Orlando venue Vanguard to debut on Halloween weekend with 2-night outdoor show

Posted By on Wed, Oct 28, 2020 at 12:40 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY VANGUARD/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Vanguard/Facebook
It looks as though the long-dormant club space that now goes by the moniker Vanguard – once upon a time known as Firestone – is returning to life like a party Frankenstein on Halloween. But can event organizers pull off a large-scale dance event safely this weekend?

They do seem to be trying. The two-night, open-air affair dubbed Boo! Orlando 2020 will take place outdoors on Lot 54 of the Vanguard property, with social distancing promised – though sure to be a challenge to execute.



More concretely, event organizers do have a number of safety protocols at the ready: required mask-wearing, temperature checks upon entry, limited audience capacity, enhanced cleaning and private VIP viewing pods available for purchase.

And, even better, each ticketholder will be given a free mask and face-shield.

Par for the course for dance promoter Insomniac, the lineup is stacked with heavy-hitter DJs and EDM acts: Carnage, Loud Luxury, Saymyname, Atliens, Jinx, Valentino Khan, Nitti Gritti, Sloth and Schade.

Vanguard has been in the works for several years now – going back to the days of the short-lived Blackstar venue – and was (or "is," depending on how the live event landscape pans out next year) going to occupy the old Firestone building as a House of Blues-sized concert hall. When Blackstar folded in 2018 after a few months, construction continued quietly and very gradually on Vanguard.

Vanguard's big debut, then, will be outdoors on Lot 54, rather than inside a brand-new venue, but at this point in time, that's probably for the best.

Boo! Orlando 2020 goes down on Friday-Saturday, Oct. 30-31. Tickets can be purchased here.

click to enlarge Renderig of the Vanguard complex - ILLUSTRATION COURTESY VANGUARD
  • Illustration courtesy Vanguard
  • Renderig of the Vanguard complex


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

