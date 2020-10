Iconic Orlando LGBTQ+ club Parliament House to close after the weekend

click image Photo courtesy Parliament House/Facebook

Say it ain't so!In what seems very much the end of an era, venerable Orlando gay club and resort Parliament House will close the doors of its Orange Blossom Trail location permanently on Monday, Nov. 2, after over 40 years of revelry and liberation.On Wednesday evening, a post on the official Parliament House Facebook page made official the news that had been swirling around on social media for the better part of the day.In that same post, after conforming the closure, Parliament House management said that they are "very excited about their future" despite the closure, planning to reopen in a new location sooner rather than later.As it stands right now, the last big events for Parliament House in their current digs will be the big Halloween weekend party and outdoors costume contest on Oct. 30-31 and the "Last Dance" mentioned above, now set for Sunday, Nov. 1.2020 is tough going.