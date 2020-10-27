HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Tuesday, October 27, 2020

International punk showcase Foreign Dissent unveils first batch of headliners for 2021 in Orlando

Posted By on Tue, Oct 27, 2020 at 5:00 AM

click image Canada's Pseuo - PHOTO BY KEN ROBINSON, COURTESY PSEUDO/FACEBOOK
  • Photo by Ken Robinson, courtesy Pseudo/Facebook
  • Canada's Pseuo
It's bittersweet to note that today would have been the seventh annual Foreign Dissent concert – a showcase of young punks from around the world on their way to play the massive Gainesville event FEST – but for obvious reasons, neither of those shindigs are happening this year.

So local promoter Craig Mazer of Punching Babies is making the best of a bad situation by revealing on Monday the first six bands who will be playing Foreign Dissent when it returns in 2021.



The initial clutch of bands are from all over Europe and even our neighbor to the north. Drumroll (or blastbeats), please …

Burnt Tapes (England)
I Like Allie (Italy)
Trophy Jump (Croatia)
Movin In Stereo (Sweden)
Menagramo (Italy)
Pseudo (Canada)

Foreign Dissent 7: International Punk Rock Party happens on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 at Will's Pub – fingers crossed.


Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

