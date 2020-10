International punk showcase Foreign Dissent unveils first batch of headliners for 2021 in Orlando

click image Photo by Ken Robinson, courtesy Pseudo/Facebook

Canada's Pseuo

It's bittersweet to note that today would have been the seventh annual Foreign Dissent concert – a showcase of young punks from around the world on their way to play the massive Gainesville event FEST – but for obvious reasons, neither of those shindigs are happening this year.So local promoter Craig Mazer of Punching Babies is making the best of a bad situation by revealing on Monday the first six bands who will be playing Foreign Dissent when it returns in 2021.The initial clutch of bands are from all over Europe and even our neighbor to the north. Drumroll (or blastbeats), please …Burnt Tapes (England)I Like Allie (Italy)Trophy Jump (Croatia)Movin In Stereo (Sweden)Menagramo (Italy)Pseudo (Canada) Foreign Dissent 7: International Punk Rock Party happens on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 at Will's Pub – fingers crossed.