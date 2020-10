Ravenous Pig and Bungalower unveil new beer collab at a movie screening this week

click image Photo courtesy Ravenous Pig Brewing Co./Facebook

Bungalower and Ravenous Pig are teaming up this week for a-themed dinner-and-a-movie affair at the Pig's new beer garden.Be warned for the faint of heart: You'll most likely be assailed left and right by hammy screams of "Khannnnnnnnn!" in homage to the great thespian Shatner.On Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 6 p.m., Ravenous Pig and Bungalower are unveiling the fruits of their collaboration on a new beer – “Klingonberry Blood Ale” – over a pot roast dinner.But to firmly underline the Trekkie vibes of this new spirit, they'll be screening 1982's, and all in all it's a great excuse to quaff some Klingonberry, wander the new beer garden at the Pig, and marvel at Ricardo Montalbán's sublime hair and costuming in this film.Tickets for the evening can be purchased here