Ravenous Pig and Bungalower unveil new beer collab at a movie screening this week

Bungalower and Ravenous Pig are teaming up this week for a Star Trek-themed dinner-and-a-movie affair at the Pig's new beer garden.
Be warned for the faint of heart: You'll most likely be assailed left and right by hammy screams of "Khannnnnnnnn!" in homage to the great thespian Shatner.
On Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 6 p.m., Ravenous Pig and Bungalower are unveiling the fruits of their collaboration on a new beer – “Klingonberry Blood Ale” – over a pot roast dinner.
But to firmly underline the Trekkie vibes of this new spirit, they'll be screening 1982's Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, and all in all it's a great excuse to quaff some Klingonberry, wander the new beer garden at the Pig, and marvel at Ricardo Montalbán's sublime hair and costuming in this film.
