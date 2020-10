ABC Fine Wine and Spirits now offering same-day delivery in the Orlando area

click image Photo courtesy ABC/Facebook

Just in time for Halloween (and the election), ABC Fine Wine & Spirits and FedEx are teaming up to get Floridians just a little bittipsy with a new same-day delivery service.ABC and FedEx launched this new venture on Monday, available now in major Florida markets including Orlando, Daytona, and the Tampa Bay area. Currently 90 of ABC’s 123 brick-and-mortar outlets are included in this program.Same-day delivery is available only through abcfws.com and for purchases made on that site.Delivery orders will be available for same-day fulfillment if so desired by FedEx SameDay City for a flat delivery rate, with no hidden fees or tipping required.To help the ABC faithful get over the shock of the new, a $5 off promotion will be up for grabs for the rest of October on select orders.