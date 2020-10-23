HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Friday, October 23, 2020

Orlando Weekly Voting Guide 2020: Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor races

Posted By on Fri, Oct 23, 2020 at 8:56 PM

click to enlarge Split Oak Forest Wildlife and Environmental Area - PHOTO BY DAVE PLOTKIN
  • Photo by Dave Plotkin
  • Split Oak Forest Wildlife and Environmental Area

There are four "groups" up for election to join these unpaid county Soil and Water Conservation board seats: Groups 1, 2, 3 and 5. Everyone in Orange County can vote in all of the Soil and Water groups.

The Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisors have some limited abilities to fine polluters, but the seats are often treated as stepping-stones to higher office by aspiring politicians.



Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor Group 1
Bobby Agagnina (Nonpartisan, Orlando)
Occupation: Teacher
Active in the SEA teachers’ union
One of two Group 1 candidates endorsed by the Orange County Democratic Party
Focuses on protecting local wetlands and rural areas from development; educating and engaging with the public on the importance of conservation

Nate Douglas (Nonpartisan, Celebration)
Occupation: Substitute teacher, student
One of two Group 1 candidates endorsed by the Orange County Democratic Party
Wants to bring a progressive voice to the board to speak out against climate change, pollution, injustice

Tim Veigle (Nonpartisan, Orlando)
Occupation: Realtor, member of Casselberry Chamber of Commerce
Endorsed by Mayor of Casselberry Dave Henson
Wants to increase community engagement with the Board, increase partnerships with other agencies

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor Group 2 (Special Election)

Karolyn Campbell (Nonpartisan)
Occupation: Sustainment engineer
Endorsed by the Orange County Democratic Party
Serves on Orange County Disability Advisory Board and MetroPlan Orlando Community Advisory Committee, and is an active member of the Central Florida Chapter of the National Federation of the Blind
Advocate for environmental education, life cycle sustainment, soil and water conservation management and green initiatives

Sean L. McQuade (Nonpartisan)
Occupation: Project manager
Involved with the start-up of a local textile recycling company
“Pledges to bring more awareness, education, partnerships and sustainability to the Orange County Soil and Water Conservation District Board”

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor Group 3

Raquel Lozano (Nonpartisan)
Occupation: Student at UCF
One of two Group 3 candidates endorsed by the Orange County Democratic Party
Worked for Orange County Board of County Commissioners and Commissioner Emily Bonilla
Emphasizes working on issues of overdevelopment, drinking water quality, eco-friendly initiatives

Daniel Romeo (Nonpartisan)
Occupation: Biology professor
One of two Group 3 candidates endorsed by the Orange County Democratic Party
Emphasizes conservation issues, a science-centric approach and more transparency with the public

Vibert "Issa" White (Nonpartisan)
Withdrew from race but will still appear on ballot.

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor Group 5

Mark Meta (Nonpartisan, Oviedo)
Occupation: Professor, Seminole State College
Wants to increase transparency and public engagement with the Board
Focuses on accountability, budget, conservation, infrastructure improvements

Jimm Middleton (Nonpartisan)
Occupation: Technology and telecommunications background
Veteran
Wants to focus attention on maintenance of existing systems, thereby reducing overall cost and allowing use to be proactive, rather than reactive.
"No Flint here!"

Alaina Shaleen Slife (Nonpartisan)
Occupation: Executive assistant
Endorsed by the Orange County Democratic Party and state Rep. Anna Eskamani
Priorities include curbing pollution, promoting sustainability, stricter regulations on polluters, and protecting parks and wetlands



