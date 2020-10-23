HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Friday, October 23, 2020

Florida now has the fourth most COVID deaths in the United States

Posted By on Fri, Oct 23, 2020 at 3:19 PM

Florida has moved past New Jersey to have the fourth-highest number of COVID-19 deaths in the country, according to totals posted Thursday on a Johns Hopkins University website that tracks national and international data.

The website showed Florida with 16,267 COVID-19 deaths, four more than New Jersey.



The Florida total does not include 203 non-residents who have died of COVID-19 in the state, according to numbers from the Florida Department of Health.

New York has had the most COVID-19 deaths, with 33,377, the Johns Hopkins website shows. It was followed Thursday by Texas, with 17,656 deaths, and California, with 17,238 deaths.



