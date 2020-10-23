Florida now has the fourth most COVID deaths in the United States

click to enlarge Adobe

Florida has moved past New Jersey to have the fourth-highest number of COVID-19 deaths in the country, according to totals posted Thursday on a Johns Hopkins University website that tracks national and international data.The website showed Florida with 16,267 COVID-19 deaths, four more than New Jersey.The Florida total does not include 203 non-residents who have died of COVID-19 in the state, according to numbers from the Florida Department of Health.New York has had the most COVID-19 deaths, with 33,377, the Johns Hopkins website shows. It was followed Thursday by Texas, with 17,656 deaths, and California, with 17,238 deaths.