The Heard

Thursday, October 22, 2020

The Heard

'Live! at the Bandshell' to bring music and comedy to Daytona's Oceanfront Park

Thu, Oct 22, 2020 at 12:50 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY THE MARCUS KING BAND/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy the Marcus King Band/Facebook
Daytona Beach is going to see some live, socially distanced comedy and music events kicking off at the end of October, with the 'Live! at the Bandshell' series.

Starting on Oct. 30 with the Marcus King Trio – as part of mini-tour of socially distanced concerts (no joke) – and carrying on through Dec. 12, the Bandshell at Daytona Beach's Oceanfront Park will become a destination for out-of-town artists looking to play an out-of-town gig.



The lineup as it stands is:

Friday, Oct. 30: The Marcus King Trio.
Saturday, Nov. 14: Jimmie Allen, Matt Stell and Chris Bandi
Thursday, Nov. 19: The Allman Betts Band
Friday, Nov. 20: Chase Rice
Saturday, Dec. 12: Brian Regan

Tickets for these events can be purchased here.


_
