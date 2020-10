'Live! at the Bandshell' to bring music and comedy to Daytona's Oceanfront Park

click image Photo courtesy the Marcus King Band/Facebook

Daytona Beach is going to see some live, socially distanced comedy and music events kicking off at the end of October, with the ' Live! at the Bandshell ' series.Starting on Oct. 30 with the Marcus King Trio – as part of mini-tour of socially distanced concerts (no joke) – and carrying on through Dec. 12, the Bandshell at Daytona Beach's Oceanfront Park will become a destination for out-of-town artists looking to play an out-of-town gig.The lineup as it stands is:Friday, Oct. 30: The Marcus King Trio.Saturday, Nov. 14: Jimmie Allen, Matt Stell and Chris BandiThursday, Nov. 19: The Allman Betts BandFriday, Nov. 20: Chase RiceSaturday, Dec. 12: Brian ReganTickets for these events can be purchased here