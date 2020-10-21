The 1619 Project will be adapted into exhibits and live events by Lionsgate with Oprah Winfrey

click image screengrab from the 1619 Project / New York Times





It is too early to tell if the recent pushback by conservatives will have any impact on Lionsgate's plans, but it looks like the company will not shy away from the controversy. A press release this summer noted that the venture will be “enlisting world-class Black creative voices to help adapt her celebrated series chronicling the ways that the original sin of slavery in America still permeates all aspects of our society today.”



None of the partners working on the upcoming events or exhibitions have yet shared timelines regarding the new collaboration.