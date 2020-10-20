HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Sour Patch Kids try to save Halloween with 'Reverse Trick-or-Treat' candy contest in Orlando

Posted By on Tue, Oct 20, 2020 at 3:02 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY SOUR PATCH KIDS
  • Photo courtesy Sour Patch Kids
Like it or not, trick-or-treating is all but over for this Halloween. But candy brand Sour Patch Kids is coming to Orlando on the big night as part of a "Reverse Trick or Treat" contest, where they'll bring the candy to the doorsteps of lucky winners.

Orlando is one of just 12 cities – Miami, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Seattle also got the nod – selected for this promotion.



To wit, on Halloween day between 2-8 p.m., you can enter to win contactless delivery of a big package of Samhain treats via the Sour Patch Kids' Twitter or Instagram. The goodies will be delivered in – and we can't stress this enough – a goddamn "jack-o’-lantern mobile."

The prize package will include Sour Patch Kids Zombies candy and branded toilet paper, granting winners the ability to both 'trick' and 'treat' within the comfort of their own homes.

“We’re hoping to bring the spirit of Halloween to American families with our reverse trick-or-treating experience as a reminder that there are still ways to get creative, have fun and enjoy treats – and tricks – in a safe way this Halloween,” said Sour Patch Kids Brand Manager Danielle Freid in a press statement.

To enter, on Halloween Day starting at 2 p.m. either tweet @sourpatchkids #SourThenSweetHalloween #Sweepstakes or visit @sourpatchkids on Instagram and follow the prompts there.

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY SOUR PATCH KIDS
  • Photo courtesy Sour Patch Kids

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

