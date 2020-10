Sour Patch Kids try to save Halloween with 'Reverse Trick-or-Treat' candy contest in Orlando

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Sour Patch Kids

Like it or not, trick-or-treating is all but over for this Halloween. But candy brand Sour Patch Kids is coming to Orlando on the big night as part of a "Reverse Trick or Treat" contest, wherebring the candy to the doorsteps of lucky winners.Orlando is one of just 12 cities – Miami, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Seattle also got the nod – selected for this promotion.To wit, on Halloween day between 2-8 p.m., you can enter to win contactless delivery of a big package of Samhain treats via the Sour Patch Kids' Twitter or Instagram . The goodies will be delivered in – and we can't stress this enough – a goddamn "jack-o’-lantern mobile."The prize package will include Sour Patch Kids Zombies candy and branded toilet paper, granting winners the ability to both 'trick' and 'treat' within the comfort of their own homes.“We’re hoping to bring the spirit of Halloween to American families with our reverse trick-or-treating experience as a reminder that there are still ways to get creative, have fun and enjoy treats – and tricks – in a safe way this Halloween,” said Sour Patch Kids Brand Manager Danielle Freid in a press statement.To enter,starting at 2 p.m. either tweet @sourpatchkids #SourThenSweetHalloween #Sweepstakes or visit @sourpatchkids on Instagram and follow the prompts there.