'Spooky Poochie' pet costume contest happening on Halloween weekend in Colonialtown

click image Photo courtesy PetCo/Facebook

Look, we’re going to revel in whatever meager scraps of Halloween we can get this year, and the prospect of a socially distanced pet costume contest sounds purrrrfectly terrifying (it's going to be all dogs probably, ignore that purr). The Spooky Poochie Pet Costume Contest is happening on Friday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. at the Colonialtown North Roundabout and hopefully all manner of dressed-up dogs and cats – deep bow of respect to whomever manages to wrangle a costume on a cat – will do the Monster Mash for bragging rights over their fellows.Music and candy is promised during the event. And you'd best bring some treats for the patient pets stuffed into costumes.