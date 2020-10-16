HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, October 16, 2020

Bloggytown

At the end of Florida's voter registration period, Republicans narrowed the gap to almost equal registered Democrats

Posted By on Fri, Oct 16, 2020 at 11:57 AM

click to enlarge ORLANDO WEEKLY
  • Orlando Weekly
Republicans have narrowed the Democratic advantage in registered voters in Florida, as more than 14.4 million residents are eligible to cast ballots in the Nov. 3 elections, according to numbers posted Thursday by state elections officials.

In all, 14,441,869 Floridians were registered before a “book closing” deadline last week for the general election, including 5,303,254 Democrats and 5,169,012 Republicans. Another 3,753,286 Floridians are registered without ties to any political party.



Emma Vaughn, Florida spokeswoman for President Donald Trump’s campaign, called the updated numbers “proof of Florida’s enthusiasm for President Trump and Republicans.”

“Democrats just can’t compete with that type of passion and Trump Victory’s superior ground game and infrastructure,” Vaughn added in a text.

Carlie Waibel, Florida spokeswoman for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s campaign, countered by pointing to Democrats’ “overwhelming” vote-by-mail lead in the November election, as well as record turnout in the August primaries.

“Democrats are leading in the metrics that will determine this election and returning their ballots at a higher rate than Republicans — and we aren't letting up,” Waibel said in an email.

The overall number of registered voters is up 550,499 from the August primaries and is nearly 1.58 million more than were registered to vote in the 2016 presidential contest, when votes were cast by 9.58 million Floridians — 74.5 percent of the then-registered voters.

Four years ago, Democrats accounted for 37.9 percent of the registered voters, while 35.4 percent were Republicans and 24.02 percent were independents.

In the new count, Democrats make up 36.7 percent of the voters, Republicans are at 35.8 percent and independents account for nearly 26 percent. The remainder are voters registered with third parties.

With Republicans overtaking Democrats in rural DeSoto County between the primaries and the general-election book closing, the GOP is the major party in 48 of the state’s 67 counties.

Meanwhile, Democrats lead in seven of the most populated counties, topped by Miami-Dade, which has 1.56 million total voters. Broward County has the next-largest amount at 1.266 million voters, and Palm Beach County is at 1.02 million.

Lafayette County in rural North Florida has the fewest registered voters, with 4,568, followed by Liberty County, which is west of Tallahassee, at 4,601. Lafayette has a Republican majority while Liberty County has more people registered as Democrats. Both counties voted overwhelmingly for Trump in 2016.

Nearly 2.1 million voters have already cast ballots by mail for the Nov. 3 elections. With the updated book-closing numbers, that means about 14.5 percent of the state’s registered voters have cast ballots.

Democrats had returned 49.9 percent of the vote-by-mail ballots as of Thursday morning, to 29.8 percent by Republicans.

Early-voting sites open in 52 counties on Monday.


Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Last weekend Orlando lost Sam Singhaus and Miss Sammy: two shining stars who just happened to share the same body Read More

  2. Florida cat utterly unimpressed by alligator knocking on the door Read More

  3. Hunger Street Tacos will open a second location inside the Plant Street Market in Winter Garden Read More

  4. SeaWorld bets big on new Abu Dhabi theme park Read More

  5. Cruise lines met with Pence, but they could be looking to Biden for guidance Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 14, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation