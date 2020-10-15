HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Thursday, October 15, 2020

'Tales From Titanic' explores the haunted side of the famous doomed ship this Halloween

Posted By on Thu, Oct 15, 2020 at 1:24 PM

click image Clifford Crease, the haunted tour guide - PHOTO COURTESY TITANIC, THE ARTIFACT EXHIBITION
  • Photo courtesy Titanic, The Artifact Exhibition
  • Clifford Crease, the haunted tour guide
Blockbuster film and Celine Dion hit aside, the story of the Titanic has more than a little haunted creepiness to it, and we expect the Halloween-weekend event "Tales From Titanic" to play it up to the fullest.

International Drive attraction Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition is really leaning in to Halloween this year with its "Tales From Titanic," a haunted tour taking place from Oct. 28-Nov. 1 that will explore some of the more eerie myths and mysteries swirling around the doomed ship.



Your Crypt Keeper analogue for the tour will be one Clifford Crease, crewman on the Mackay-Bennett "morgue ship" that recovered bodies from the Titanic in 1912.

The ghostly Crease will lead small groups through the Titanic's exhibits, telling paranormal-tinged tales about the unlucky denizens on the ship. And don't be surprised if more than a few of them join you for the tour.

Safety measures will be in place for this event. Masks are required and hand sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the building.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here. The tour is all-ages.


