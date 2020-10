With nearly 2 million ballots already cast, Democrats have a big lead in early voting totals thus far

click image Photo courtesy Joe Biden/Facebook

For the first time at this point in an election cycle, Florida Democrats are now outvoting Republicans, and by a huge margin.With Election Day still almost three weeks away, Florida has already logged 1,916,920 ballots, according to the state Division of Elections Wednesday morning report.Of those, Democrats make up 967,036 ballots, with Republicans at 564,361, and Independent voters at 21,777.Historically, Republicans have held a competitive edge when it comes to absentee voting, but according to Politico this massive 384,000 margin is the first time Democrats have even led at all at this point in an election cycle.Of course, it's way too early to get excited. But Florida is a must-win swing state, and with Trump’s base willing to show up in droves (and unmasked) to his recent rallies, experts are predicting a “red wave” when in-person voting begins Oct. 19.Still, a lot can change by Nov. 3. As of now, 3,745,739 absentee ballots have yet to be returned.