October 14, 2020 Blogs

Orlando Krispy Kremes offer 'Sweet or Treat' discount on scary donuts through Halloween 

By
click image PHOTO COURTESY KRISPY KREME/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Krispy Kreme/Facebook
Donut chain Krispy Kreme is holding a frighteningly delicious promotion all month in October where you can score some terrifyingly discounted Halloween-themed donuts.

During 'Sweet or Treat Saturdays,' if you buy a dozen donuts at any Krispy Kreme location, you can get another dozen 'Sweet or Treat' donuts – 11 glazed and one jack o' lantern donut – for just $1.



This promotion is taking place at Krispy Kreme every Saturday for the rest of the month, which means you've still got Oct. 17, 24 and (yes) 31 to get all spooky and sugary.

Krispy Kreme also unveiled a trio of 'Scary-Sweet Monster' donuts based on iconic movie creatures to enjoy over Halloween. 'Wolfie' is a glazed donut with chocolate icing and cinnamon sugar-cereal ears. 'Frank' is a creme-filled donut dipped in green icing for that Frankenstein look. And 'Drake' is a vampire-themed donut with raspberry filling, purple icing and (one heck of a set of) "sweet teeth."

While 2020 might feel like a year full of tricks, at least Krispy Kreme is offering some treats this spooky season.

For a list of area Krispy Kremes, go here.


