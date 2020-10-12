Mobile video game lets you fight other politicians as Florida Sen. Rick Scott

If you're feeling frustrated by the presidential debates and taking a break from volunteering for local candidates, maybe kick back with a video game on your phone to get your head out of politics.
Unless it's "U.S. Political Fighting," a mobile game from developer RV Entertainment Center that originally appeared before the 2016 election. The game is based on a very similar Ukrainian counterpart.
Available for Android and iOS, the self-described "Mortal Kombat" parody game allows you to fight as any one of 19 current American political figures, including New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, President Donald Trump and even Florida Sen. Rick Scott.
Screenshot via RV Entertainment Center/YouTube
As far as the quality of the game, let's just say you can see all the working parts, and maybe even guess how you could make your own version with a couple of Fiverr hires. It's available on the App Store and Google Play.
Win the 2020 presidential election in a brand new satirical fighting game! 🇺🇸👊
🤜 19 characters inspired by real U.S. politicians
🤜 2 campaigns – Republican and Democratic, plus Fast combat mode
🤜 unique special skill of each character
🤜 real audio phrases of politicians
🤜 various gaming locations
🤜 record statistics: compete with your friends at speed!
