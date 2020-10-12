HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 12, 2020

The Gist

Mobile video game lets you fight other politicians as Florida Sen. Rick Scott

Posted By on Mon, Oct 12, 2020 at 12:41 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA RV ENTERTAINMENT CENTER/YOUTUBE
  • Screenshot via RV Entertainment Center/YouTube
If you're feeling frustrated by the presidential debates and taking a break from volunteering for local candidates, maybe kick back with a video game on your phone to get your head out of politics.

Unless it's "U.S. Political Fighting," a mobile game from developer RV Entertainment Center that originally appeared before the 2016 election. The game is based on a very similar Ukrainian counterpart.



Available for Android and iOS, the self-described "Mortal Kombat" parody game allows you to fight as any one of 19 current American political figures, including New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, President Donald Trump and even Florida Sen. Rick Scott.

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA RV ENTERTAINMENT CENTER/YOUTUBE
  • Screenshot via RV Entertainment Center/YouTube
As far as the quality of the game, let's just say you can see all the working parts, and maybe even guess how you could make your own version with a couple of Fiverr hires. It's available on the App Store and Google Play.

Win the 2020 presidential election in a brand new satirical fighting game! 🇺🇸👊

🤜 19 characters inspired by real U.S. politicians
🤜 2 campaigns – Republican and Democratic, plus Fast combat mode
🤜 unique special skill of each character
🤜 real audio phrases of politicians
🤜 various gaming locations
🤜 record statistics: compete with your friends at speed!



_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Equality Florida says Jason Brodeur is 'trying to rewrite history' on the anti-gay bill he sponsored Read More

  2. A mind-shatteringly large Burmese python was captured in Florida last week Read More

  3. Federal judge roasts Florida for 'perennially chaotic' elections, but rules against extending the voter registration deadline further Read More

  4. Neandertal genes may raise risk of severe COVID-19 — though they may protect against other diseases Read More

  5. Definitely-not-apocalyptic giant hole in Pasco County seems to be growing by the day Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 7, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation