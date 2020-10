Orlando punk band Vicious Dreams premieres new music video for 'Bumper Cars'

click image Photo courtesy Vicious Dreams/Facebook

Orlando punk band Vicious Dreams has just unveiled a new music video for "Bumper Cars," a track from their upcoming self-titled ]album set to drop on Halloween. The clip for the wired, poppy punk anthem takes the viewer along on a fun romp through a carnival, complete with a climax of vomiting when getting off the proverbial bumpy ride.And yes, there are bumper car antics in the vid.Vicious Dreams have been kicking around locally since 2015 , gigging locally and touring pretty hard. It's good to see them getting the vinyl treatment with this new album, which reminds us …will be out on Halloween (we can't stress that enough) on all the physical formats except for 8-track and minidisc. The vinyl will be co-released by Swamp Cabbage Records, Brassneck Records, and GC Records. Cassettes will be pressed by No Time Records, and CDs will be courtesy of Snubbed Records.Watch the video for Vicious Dreams' "Bumper Cars" below …