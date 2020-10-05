HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 5, 2020

The Gist

Universal announces search for developer to create affordable housing community in Orlando

Posted By on Mon, Oct 5, 2020 at 1:33 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY UNIVERSAL ORLANDO/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Universal Orlando/Facebook
Universal Parks & Resorts has announced a call for developers to design a planned affordable housing community in Orlando as part of its Housing for Tomorrow Initiative.

Universal is looking for developers specializing in affordable housing to lead the creation of a community to be built on 20-acres of land located off International Drive that Universal has set aside specifically for this undertaking. The end result, fingers very crossed, will be "1,000 high-quality apartments" that are within the reach of the working class (and not more condos or another hotel).



The Housing for Tomorrow Initiative, a partnership between Universal and community leaders, will oversee the developer search.

"I am thrilled that Universal has stepped up to the plate to help solve the affordable housing challenge, an issue that affects us all. This venture is a great example of a public-private partnership,” said Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings in a press statement.

The lucky candidate will be selected by the first quarter of next year, with the ambitious brief to begin construction of this housing in 2022.

Orlando has long had a horrific lack of affordable housing. This undertaking is nowhere near enough to resolve this ever-more pressing crisis, but it is a baby-step in the right direction.

More information can be found at the newly-launched Housing for Tomorrow website.


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando to host annual Thanksgiving Day buffet, because everything is fine and normal Read More

  2. Florida Supreme Court to take unusual second look at 2016 medical marijuana amendment Read More

  3. Florida Sen. Rick Scott mistakenly says on TV he tested 'positive' for COVID-19 Read More

  4. Gov. DeSantis says closing Florida schools in spring was a mistake Read More

  5. Renowned Central Florida chef Josh Oakley leaving 1921 Mount Dora for the Monroe Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 30, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation