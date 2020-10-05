HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 5, 2020

The Gist

Thousands of Central Florida theme park employees are suddenly out of work. Here's a list of resources to help

Posted By on Mon, Oct 5, 2020 at 1:33 PM

click to enlarge Mickey Mouse and Bob Iger on the red carpet. Iger stepped down as Disney CEO in February. - PHOTO VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons
  • Mickey Mouse and Bob Iger on the red carpet. Iger stepped down as Disney CEO in February.
After weeks of a slow trickle of downsizing, Disney sent shock waves through Central Florida’s economy when, at the end of September, it announced tens of thousands of layoffs. Immediately fans from around the world reached out to help those affected. Numerous funds, food drives and other assistance have since begun appearing throughout the region in an attempt to lessen the personal impact of this significant blow to the local economy. These resources are all designed to supplement existing ones in Central Florida, which already have an outsized role to play due to the high percentage of low-wage jobs in the region.

Disney-focused bloggers Sarah and Tom Bricker created a virtual fundraiser with local food pantry Second Harvest Food Bank. The fund has blown past the initial goal of $2,000 and has since raised more than $42,000.

A cast member-specific food pantry was launched earlier this year by a CM who saw the struggles of Disney College Program students who were being sent home early. Then as tens of thousands of employees were furloughed, the need for assistance only grew, and as many of those furloughs have become permanent layoffs, the donations are increasing. Now the Central Florida resident is helping launch a second food pantry for affected cast members in Southern California. Cast Member Pantry is on Facebook and Twitter, and maintains an Amazon Wishlist and a Venmo. Since launching this summer, the pantry has provided more than 7,000 appointments and has seen a waitlist reach 1,500 people.



A fellow furloughed CM created another group, WDW Cast Member & Hospitality Pets in Need, specifically for cast members' pets. The Facebook-based group is accepting pet food donations, mostly via an Amazon Wishlist. It then provides resources to any affected cast members who need assistance in providing for their animal pals. Recent posts have noted that there is a need for flea/tick medication.

Unite Here Local 362 and Local 737 represent thousands of Central Florida hospitality workers. Within days of the mid-March furloughs, the union published a 17-page document (PDF) that includes advice on a range of financial, health and other topics. The document hasn’t been updated since this spring, but most of its advice remains relevant.

The Disney Stage technicians have set up their own Linktree to help drive traffic to Etsy and other small shops owned by those within or related to the entertainment industry.

There have also been similar calls on social media to support the side hustles that have suddenly become their primary hustle for many cast members. Theme park journalist and podcaster Carlye Wisel has been gathering these various lists in an ongoing Twitter thread

Similar to Wisel’s thread is a private Facebook group, Ear For Each Other, for furloughed and laid-off cast members to promote and support each other’s side hustles.

As the description on the Ear for Each Other page notes, “This will not last forever. This is a moment. Let's help each other get through this moment.”




Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

More Blogs »

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando to host annual Thanksgiving Day buffet, because everything is fine and normal Read More

  2. Florida Supreme Court to take unusual second look at 2016 medical marijuana amendment Read More

  3. Florida Sen. Rick Scott mistakenly says on TV he tested 'positive' for COVID-19 Read More

  4. Gov. DeSantis says closing Florida schools in spring was a mistake Read More

  5. Renowned Central Florida chef Josh Oakley leaving 1921 Mount Dora for the Monroe Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 30, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation