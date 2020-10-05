Thousands of Central Florida theme park employees are suddenly out of work. Here's a list of resources to help

tral Florida’s economy when, at the end of September, it announced tens of thousands of layoffs. Immediately fans from around the world reached out to help those affected. Numerous funds, food drives and other assistance have since begun appearing throughout the region in an attempt to lessen the personal impact of this significant blow to the local economy. These resources are all designed to supplement existing ones in Central Florida, which already have an outsized role to play due to the high percentage of low-wage jobs in the region.

After weeks of a slow trickle of downsizing, Disney sent shock waves through Cen