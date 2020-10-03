HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Saturday, October 3, 2020

Tip Jar

Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando to host annual Thanksgiving Day buffet, because everything is fine and normal

Posted By on Sat, Oct 3, 2020 at 8:50 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ROSEN PLAZA
  • Photo via Rosen Plaza
Pass the silverware! Mind the sneeze guard! ... Buffets are back!

Why would you mess around with Golden Corral at a time like this, when you could be grabbing utensils alongside a cornucopia of hands at Orlando's Rosen Plaza?



That's the promise of their culinary team, which has delighted guests with their extravagant Thanksgiving Day event for more than 25 years. But this year, a buffet sounds, well ... less appetizing than in the past.

That could be because 2,811 new statewide coronavirus cases were reported on Saturday alone, bringing the Florida's total number to 714,615 – all as Florida man and President Donald Trump remains hospitalized for COVID-19 at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington.

Despite promises of additional safety protocols, the Rosen buffet also brings to mind the high-dollar buffet fundraiser Trump attended the day before his hospitalization, at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, New Jersey, on Thursday afternoon.
Starters include finger foods like peel-n-eat shrimp, oysters on-the-half-shell and 'fruit cheese and displays.' tweet this
"It was a buffet style, but from what I could tell everyone was wearing masks," said one attendee of the Trump campaign's outdoor, socially distanced event.

This week, the CDC released guidelines for hosting safe Thanksgiving celebrations, ranking a number of popular activities by their level of risk. One main point from the list is a recommendation that gatherings remain small and remain limited to people who live in the same household.

Still, the Rosen buffet promises "the highest standards of cleanliness and safety," transforming "the consistently spotless property at every level with new measures, vetted and tested for the utmost effectiveness in line with the CDC requirements for COVID-19."

The buffet will take place from noon to 5 p.m. in Rosen Plaza's Grand Ballroom, which will be all decorated for the holidays, at 9700 International Drive.

"Chilled starters include peel-n-eat shrimp and oysters on-the-half-shell," says the Rosen announcement, "and fruit and cheese displays."

The menu includes meat-carving stations, Asian edamame pot stickers, maple glazed sweet potatoes with marshmallow pecan streusel and green bean casserole. Reservations are strongly encouraged, as is notifying next of kin. You can book seats by calling 407-996-0256 or visiting RosenPlaza.com/Thanksgiving.

Adults will need to pay $39.95, and children ages 4 to 11 will cost $18.95. Children ages three and younger eat free (because you really want lots of little hands at these things).

Self parking is free and, "as a special treat," buffet guests get a complimentary photo from the family photo booth.

Those photos will look beautiful afterward, especially framed inside of large floral wreathes.
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ROSEN PLAZA
  • Photo via Rosen Plaza
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Related Locations

  • Rosen Plaza Hotel

    • 9700 International Drive West
    • phone (407) 996-9700

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Gov. DeSantis says closing Florida schools in spring was a mistake Read More

  2. Employees of Florida's unemployment agency are returning to office Read More

  3. Florida Supreme Court to take unusual second look at 2016 medical marijuana amendment Read More

  4. President Trump tests positive for coronavirus, cancels Sanford rally Read More

  5. Soseki, an omakase concept by Taglish chef-owner Mike Collantes, is coming to Winter Park Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 30, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation