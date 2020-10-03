Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando to host annual Thanksgiving Day buffet, because everything is fine and normal

click to enlarge
Pass the silverware! Mind the sneeze guard! ... Buffets are back!
Why would you mess around with Golden Corral at a time like this
, when you could be grabbing utensils alongside a cornucopia of hands at Orlando's Rosen Plaza?
That's the promise of their culinary team, which has delighted guests with their extravagant Thanksgiving Day event for more than 25 years. But this year, a buffet sounds, well ... less appetizing than in the past.
That could be because 2,811 new statewide coronavirus cases were reported
on Saturday alone, bringing the Florida's total number to 714,615 – all as Florida man and President Donald Trump remains hospitalized for COVID-19 at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington.
Despite promises of additional safety protocols, the Rosen buffet also brings to mind the high-dollar buffet fundraiser
Trump attended the day before his hospitalization, at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, New Jersey, on Thursday afternoon.
"It was a buffet style, but from what I could tell everyone was wearing masks," said one attendee of the Trump campaign's outdoor, socially distanced event.
This week, the CDC released guidelines
for hosting safe Thanksgiving celebrations, ranking a number of popular activities by their level of risk. One main point from the list is a recommendation that gatherings remain small and remain limited to people who live in the same household.
Still, the Rosen buffet promises "the highest standards of cleanliness and safety
," transforming "the consistently spotless property at every level with new measures, vetted and tested for the utmost effectiveness in line with the CDC requirements for COVID-19."
The buffet will take place from noon to 5 p.m. in Rosen Plaza's Grand Ballroom, which will be all decorated for the holidays, at 9700 International Drive.
"Chilled starters include peel-n-eat shrimp and oysters on-the-half-shell," says the Rosen announcement, "and fruit and cheese displays."
The menu includes meat-carving stations, Asian edamame pot stickers, maple glazed sweet potatoes with marshmallow pecan streusel and green bean casserole. Reservations are strongly encouraged, as is notifying next of kin. You can book seats by calling 407-996-0256 or visiting RosenPlaza.com/Thanksgiving.
Adults will need to pay $39.95, and children ages 4 to 11 will cost $18.95. Children ages three and younger eat free (because you really want lots
of little hands at these things).
Self parking is free and, "as a special treat," buffet guests get a complimentary photo from the family photo booth.
Those photos will look beautiful afterward, especially framed inside of large floral wreathes.
