Saturday, October 3, 2020

Florida Sen. Rick Scott mistakenly says on TV he tested 'positive' for COVID-19

Posted By on Sat, Oct 3, 2020 at 7:42 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA FOX NEWS
  • Screenshot via Fox News
Here's some positive news. When U.S. Sen. Rick Scott appeared on Fox News on Saturday morning and noted his most recent COVID-19 test came back positive, he merely misspoke, and is not actually one of the dozens of federal officials to recently contract the virus.

"I was tested yesterday, I think, for the sixth time," Scott said in an interview, before continuing, "and I tested positive again, and I, uh ..."



During a bit of a verbal jumble that follows, Scott appears to realize his mistake but just tries to press forward.

"And I bet we start seeing everybody get more, if, more tests, in [per]centages to make sure we keep everybody safe."
Scott spokesman Chris Hartline weighed in quickly on Twitter, writing, "For everyone calling and texting right now, Senator Scott misspoke on tv this morning. He tested negative for COVID yesterday."

President Donald Trump, of course, remains hospitalized on Saturday while being treated for COVID-19. Many members of his family and his administration have tested positive after attending a debate with former Vice President Joe Biden and a White House Rose Garden nomination ceremony for Amy Coney Barrett, many while not wearing masks and ignoring social distancing protocols.

Watch the Scott clip here:
_
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

